Young Trap- 'Betrayed'

Memphis' own Young Trap chronicles the ultimate betrayal on 'Betrayed.'

(AllHipHop Music) Memphis rapper Young Trap is back with his brand new album 'Betrayed!'

Young Trap wanted to get straight to the point about how he felt about being backstabbed by family members and friends on his new 7 song project.

'Betrayed' features New Jersey native Camden Premo, and Memphis Tennessee's own Mizta CEO.

The album has production from: Synesthetic Nation, Bulletproof, FD from Heat on da Beat, Madebyflowerz, and Bezzel.

Check out the album below

