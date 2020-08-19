YoungBoy Never Broke Again Paints With His Kids In "Kacey Talk" Visual

NBA Youngboy gets in some daddy day care time with the kids for his "Kacey Talk" visual!

Gambling while that "drank talkin" NBA Youngboy returns with a new visual titled, "Kacey Talk." In the Rich Porter directed visual, NBA Youngboy and his son go crazy with the paint as NBA stunts in designer leather and vests that accentuate just how much money the young homie has been getting. From corporate rooms as a "big boss" to the crap tables, NBA Youngboy speaks about a females that are come and go and homies that don't stay true as he looks to find the real ones. Ironically with his kids around him, he seems to have found the realest ones in his circle.

​

​

​

​