YoungBoy Never Broke Again drops the video for his "Ten Talk" video

With YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Still Flexin, Still Steppin going crazy on YouTube and every other platform that fans can find, the Louisiana upstart continues to release video after video for the fans. In the video NBA flexes with behind the scenes footage showing all his chains while him and the crew smoke out and play Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Check it out above: