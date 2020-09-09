YRS Swerve Ft. Squid Nice & Smacc Nice- RAF

YRS is one of NY's brightest stars.

(AllHipHop Music) Though he is relativity new to the music scene, YRS Swerve has already made quite a name for himself.

The newcomer has amassed a following via his hypnotic flow and strong delivery.

Aside from a growing fanbase, the Brooklyn native has collaborated with some of New York City’s brightest rising stars including Boogz Boogetz (YRS Boogz), Jay Critch, ABG Neal, $quidnice, Bobbynice, J Starr The Prince, Reggie Mills and more.

As YRS Swerve’s momentum continues to build, he doubles down on his progress, this time releasing his SixHunnid-produced single titled “RAF.”

The track features contributions from Squidnice & Smaccnice and is currently available on all major music platforms. He will be releasing his debut project 'Swerve Back' November 24th, 2020.

Check out the video for "RAF" below!