Zaytoven bring back some trap rappers with cult followings!

Zaytoven links up with OJ da Juiceman, Yung LA, and Juugman for the "Zone Connect" mixtape hosted by DJ Scream. The 11-song project also features Tokyo Vanity, C. Lacey, Coco Vanga, Natasha Mosley, and M.O.E.. Taking us back all the way to the early to mid 2000's, Zaytoven blesses the traps globally with some new HEAT from a few rappers that you might be familiar with.