Zelly Vibes - "Money Dance"

Vegas rapper Zelly Vibes does a "Money Dance"

Zelly Vibes, a Las Vegas artist on the come up, returns with an infectious new banger titled "Money Dance" along with an accompanying visual. When asked about the visual Zelly stated, “The inspiration behind the music video is beyond materials because it's so easy to make money. I believe in this world we see money as the highest value of anything but what is of high value to you? What if it's not money and is your skill, your passion? And so I wanted to show three different types of people and what their money dance is to them." The track is produced by Magna and the visual is shot by On3trackmind. Check it out below and check out Zelly Vibes on Spotify.