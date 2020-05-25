AllHipHop
112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

AllHipHop Staff

The R&B superstars will be pulling out all of their hits for the latest versus Battle tonight.

(AllHipHop News) R&B stars 112 and Jagged Edge will be facing off in the latest Verzuz battle as they head up the live stream highlights for the Memorial Day holiday.

112 bandmates Marvin 'Slim' Scandrick and Michael 'Mike' Keith will go up against "Where The Party At" hitmakers, Brian Casey, Brandon Casey, Richard Wingo, and Kyle Norman on Instagram Live from 8 pm ET, in an event billed as "Something for the ladies."

Meanwhile, singers Jason Mraz and Andy Grammer will headline the Save the Children COVID-19 Relief Festival, alongside the likes of the Goo Goo Dolls, Jon Batiste, The Head and the Heart, Caroline Jones, and The Revivalists.

Other live streaming highlights for Monday include Africa Day 2020 hosted by Idris Elba (6 pm Central Africa Time).

