1501 CEO Carl Crawford Claims Megan Thee Stallion Lied About Contract Dispute

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Hot Girl Summer" creator wants her 360 deal voided.

(AllHipHop News) With the #FreeMeg hashtag, Megan Thee Stallion attempted to rally her fans online to take her side in a contractual quarrel with her label. The rapstress alleged 1501 Certified Entertainment is preventing her from releasing new music.

There were even reports that Meg is suing 1501 for $1 million in damages. She accused the company of being "purposefully and deceptively vague" about the money she claims is owed to her. 

1501 CEO Carl Crawford is now addressing the allegations against his record business. The ex-Major League Baseball player spoke to Billboard about Megan's public accusations.

"It's a whole lie," declared Crawford. "Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that's crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give."

The former MLB All-Star went on to say he believes Megan Thee Stallion's new management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation is one of the catalysts for their current financial conflict. He suggested it was Meg that is actually violating the four-album deal with 1501 by trying to avoid paying him for merchandise and live touring proceeds.

"Let's talk about your contract. It's a great contract for a first-timer," states Crawford. "What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists' first contracts, and let's compare it to what Megan got... I guarantee they won't ever show you that."

According to Crawford, Megan Thee Stallion's now-deceased mother, her associate T. Farris, and her lawyer were the people that negotiated the original 60/40 recording income split with 1501. He did admit the Houston-bred artist is signed to a 360 deal for merchandising and touring that is divided 70/30.

"The rest of the world can get mad at me, but they're not in Houston. They don't know how it started," offered Crawford. "They just call me bitter, but put it this way to your little 8 million followers that don't give a f*ck about me anyway, if somebody comes and tries to take your sh*t, you gonna fight back too. It wasn't no renegotiation, it was take this or else. That's why the beef started." 

