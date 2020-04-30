AllHipHop
2 Chainz And Partner Sued For Not Paying $25K Commission To Former Employee

Kershaw St. Jawnson

2 Chainz is being hauled into court for allegedly short-changing a former employee on his commissions.

(AllHipHop News) While everyone was celebrating Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz yesterday for feeding the homeless men in the city’s Castleberry Hill section, someone was trying to figure out how he can make the restaurant and lounge owner cough up the chicken he owes him.

Leon Wiggins says in a legal filing that the emcee and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are in breach of contract for not paying him commissions he is owed for packing their establishments over a five-month period.

Wiggins alleges that there was an agreement set up that if he could help them get business in their Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge, as well as their Hookah MRD Kings, he was supposed to get a cut from the food and drink sold those nights in his capacity as their assistant manager.

According to Bossip, Wiggins from 2018 to 2019 and says that he never was paid the $24,713 that he earned during that period.

2 Chainz and Dillard have asked that the case be tossed out, denying ever making such a deal with the former employee or owing him anything.

The current coronavirus pandemic complicates that much more. Courts are closed and it is uncertain when the case will be brought to trial. 

