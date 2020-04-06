2 Chainz Challenges Meek Mill To A "Hits Versus Hits" Instagram Battle

Would you like to see ATL versus Philly on IG?

(AllHipHop News) Over the last few weeks, many Hip Hop and R & B stars have entertained fans on Instagram Live with one-on-one faceoffs. Timbaland versus Swizz Beatz, French Montana versus Tory Lanez, and Scott Storch versus Mannie Fresh have all been part of the quarantine battle movement.

People on social media continue to suggest new possible clashes. In some cases, artists are even calling out other artists for a friendly competition. For example, 2 Chainz wants to see one of his peers in the IG ring.

The Atlanta rhymer rejected the idea of battling Drake, Lil Wayne, or Snoop Dogg because he believes those legends have countless hits which would make it an uneven contest. However, Chainz did specifically name Philadelphia's Meek Mill as a potential opponent.

"I'm trying to see who I can go against. I saw French say [Fabolous]. Fab got some dope ass girl records, but I got them Trap records. Then somebody said Meek, and I thought that would be dope. Let's do it, Meek. Let's do it," stated 2 Chainz.

Unfortunately, it looks as if Meek Mill will not be stepping up to the plate this time. He posted in Chainz's comment section, "I just wanna watchhhh lol 😂😂😂😂😂respectfully bowing out to my brother."