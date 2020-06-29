2 Chainz Curates Apple Music's 'Rap Heavy Hitters' Playlist For Black Music Month

The collection includes 35 years of Hip Hop hits.

(AllHipHop News) Tauheed "2 Chainz" Epps is helping to celebrate Black musicians and Black artistry by linking with Apple Music. The southern rapper took on the job of curating the streamer's Rap Heavy Hitters playlist.

As part of the Black Music Month takeover of Rap Heavy Hitters, Chainz's collection of tunes shines a light on Hip Hop neophytes, veterans, and legends. The T.R.U. label head's protégé, Skooly, tops the list with "Genocide" featuring Harp Szn.

“‘Genocide’ is my favorite song at the moment as it unintentionally captures what we are going through at this particular day and time,” says 2 Chainz. “It speaks to the sea of emotions that I’m sure we as people are either experiencing or can empathize with.”

The Def Jam recording artist continues, “‘NO TV’ is my personal pick ‘cause it’s simply hard asf, and people need to hear it before I drop some more new music." Young Trill Beatz and DJ Spinz produced the 2 Chainz record which dropped in February.

Rap Heavy Hitters also includes songs such as Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture," Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap," Gucci Mane's "F*ck The World," Rapsody's "Sojourner," Drake's "Desires," Rick Ross's "Tears Of Joy," Travis Scott's "Stop Trying To Be God," Playboi Carti's "@ Meh," Don Toliver's "Cardigan," DMX's "Slippin'," and 2Pac's "I Get Around."