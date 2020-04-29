2 Chainz Feeds Homeless Instead Of Opening Restaurant

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is very persuasive. Evidence of this can be seen in the shift in thinking in some business owners who had planned to open their establishment as soon as the governor of Georgia said it was ok. Rapper 2 Chainz was one of them.

(AllHipHop News) Restaurateurs in Atlanta were faced with a major decision this week: To open or not to open.

On one hand, they could open to the public and start on the long path to normalcy. If they did that, they would be risking infecting their customers and their employees with the dreadful COVID-19 disease.

On the other hand, they could opt to keep their doors closed, choosing to rough it out for a few more weeks.

Rapper 2 Chainz, who at one point said that he would open, decided against the opening.

Instead, he opened the kitchen and cooked up free meals for the men’s shelter located right down the street from his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge.

Outside of the popular eatery and club, hundreds of homeless men lined up to accept their Styrofoam carry-out box. As masked volunteers handed out meals and eating utensils, the brothers stepped up and interfaced not just with restaurant personnel but the rapper himself.

Black Twitter approved his move: “Instead of opening Escobar in Atlanta...2 Chainz and his team decided to feed the homeless. Salute”

Proving how “different” he really is, the “We Own It” emcee, and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard get the ultimate props for putting integrity over their wallets.