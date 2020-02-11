AllHipHop
2 Chainz Gets Massive Tattoos In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

Mike Winslow
by

The Atlanta rap star just got some new body art to pay tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter.

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz paid special recognition to his fallen friend Kobe Bryant.

2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, got some permanent ink in honor of Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26th, along with his daughter Gianna.

2 Chainz took to Instagram to show off his tattoos of the number two and number four respectively, in honor of Kobe's Lakers Jersey number, #24.

The Rap Or Go To The League rapper posted up some words to explain the tattoo.

The 6'5 hip-hop artist is a huge fan of basketball. He played college hoops at Alabama State until he transitioned into the music business full-time.

In May, 2 Chainz announced purchasing a minority ownership stake in College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ G League team.

Kobe Bryant will be laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California on February 24th.

