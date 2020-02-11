2 Chainz Gets Massive Tattoos In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz paid special recognition to his fallen friend Kobe Bryant.

2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, got some permanent ink in honor of Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26th, along with his daughter Gianna.

2 Chainz took to Instagram to show off his tattoos of the number two and number four respectively, in honor of Kobe's Lakers Jersey number, #24.

The Rap Or Go To The League rapper posted up some words to explain the tattoo.

The 6'5 hip-hop artist is a huge fan of basketball. He played college hoops at Alabama State until he transitioned into the music business full-time.

In May, 2 Chainz announced purchasing a minority ownership stake in College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ G League team.

Kobe Bryant will be laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California on February 24th.