2 Chainz: I Killed Kanye West, Big Sean & Pusha T On “Mercy”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who do you think had the best verse on the 2012 hit?

(AllHipHop News) An emcee is supposed to feel like they murdered every single collaborator on a posse cut. That is even the case when the song is filled with rappers from the same crew.

2 Chainz recently made that declaration about his fellow G.O.O.D. Music affiliates. The Atlanta spitter posted a meme about “Mercy” on Instagram and Twitter. His caption made it clear that Chainz believes he bodied everybody on the 2012 record.

“No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys,” wrote 2 Chainz on the social media sites. Big Sean, Pusha T, and G.O.O.D. Music founder Kanye West were the other rappers on the hit off the Cruel Summer compilation.

Cruel Summer contained several star-studded musical alliances. “Clique" (Kanye West, Jay-Z, Big Sean), "New God Flow" (Kanye West, Pusha T, Ghostface Killah), and "Don't Like" (Kanye West, Chief Keef, Pusha T, Big Sean, Jadakiss) were among the collaborative tracks on the project.

