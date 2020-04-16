2 Chainz, Offset And YG Slug Slugga's Copyright Lawsuit...For Now

The famous rappers were accused of stealing music from an upcoming rapper named Slugga.

(AllHipHop News) 2 Chainz, Offset and YG have won a legal spat with a New York rapper over copyright infringement.

Solomon Clanton, aka Slugga, has dismissed his case against the trio without prejudice, which means he could refile in the future, according to The Blast.

Slugga sued 2 Chainz, Offset, and YG earlier this year, accusing them of stealing from his 2015 track Proud for their song of the same title.

Slugga claimed the 2 Chainz song was too similar to his and featured an identical hook.