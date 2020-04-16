AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

2 Chainz, Offset And YG Slug Slugga's Copyright Lawsuit...For Now

AllHipHop Staff

The famous rappers were accused of stealing music from an upcoming rapper named Slugga.

(AllHipHop News) 2 Chainz, Offset and YG have won a legal spat with a New York rapper over copyright infringement.

Solomon Clanton, aka Slugga, has dismissed his case against the trio without prejudice, which means he could refile in the future, according to The Blast.

Slugga sued 2 Chainz, Offset, and YG earlier this year, accusing them of stealing from his 2015 track Proud for their song of the same title.

Slugga claimed the 2 Chainz song was too similar to his and featured an identical hook. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Wins A Legal Victory Against Carl Crawford's 1501 Label

A Texas judge sides with the Roc Nation-backed rapstress.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Files Emergency Motion Begging For Freedom After Denial

R. Kelly just appealed a judge's ruling last week, which ordered the singer to remain locked up inside of a jail in Chicago as he awaits RICO charges for running a vast sex enterprise.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean Breaks Down His Reasoning For Releasing 'Detroit 2' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Music streaming numbers began to drop once the coronavirus started spreading in the US.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mike56

DaBaby To Drop His Third Album "Blame It On Baby" This Friday

The North Carolinian rapper posted on his Instagram that has a project that is dropping this week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Mike56

Kanye West Explains How His Pastor's Son Saved His Rap Career

Kanye West opened up for GQ and revealed how he was almost ready to quit rap until his pastor's son's request changed his life forever.

AllHipHop Staff

Rich The Kid's Old Manager Wants Millions From The Rapper For Ignoring Him

Rich The Kid could be on the hook for more than a million bucks, just for ignoring his old manager's lawsuit.

AllHipHop Staff

Shoreline Mafia’s Fenix Flexin Releases "R.I.P. Mac P Dawg" Tribute Song

Rest in peace to the up-and-coming rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lee Daniels "Heartbroken" Over Abrupt Ending Of "Empire"

Lee Daniels and "Empire" producers want to give the series a "proper conclusion" after the coronavirus ruined the final season of the show.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Shaan2

Smoke DZA Talks Working With T-Pain On “Dark Web” Song

The Harlemite also discusses being inspired by Mobster movies.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Deb Antney Slams 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' For How Women & Men Are Portrayed On The Show

"I’m not for the drama like that."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)