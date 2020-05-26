AllHipHop
2 Chainz Restaurant Shut Down For Violating COVID-19 Rules

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The rap star rushed to open up his restaurant and lounge and now he's closed down altogether.

(AllHipHop News) 2 Chainz was one of the first celebrities in rush to open their establishment after the Georgia governor told everyone that they could open up.

Sure, he pulled back a little bit not to spark the anger of supporters siding with the Atlanta mayor, opting to serve the homeless free meals.

But he did open eventually, allowing for food, drink, and hookah smoke to flow in abundance at his Castleberry Hill spot, Escobar Restaurant, and Tapas Lounge.

Now it seems that Escobar and Tapas are back in the news (last month it was because the rapper was getting sued by a former worker) and for not adhering to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

According to TMZ, the rapper's popular hangout was ordered to shut its doors on Memorial Day after the Georgia State Police came to do a surprise inspection.

They assessed that while driving by officers "noticed that the location was rather loud, busy, and occupied to be operating as a restaurant at that time of night."

Reports say that there was a line almost down the street forming. We get it … they wanted to spend Memorial Day getting lit.

The videos that was shared, had ladies at the bar sitting super close and just an overwhelming disregard of caution.

Still Black people, the rule limits dine-in service to 10 patrons max per table and allowing 10 patrons inside per 300 square feet of public space.

