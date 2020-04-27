AllHipHop
2 Chainz Will Not Re Open Atlanta Restaurants

Fatima Barrie

2 Chainz and his business partner Snoop Dillard have decided to keep their restaurants closed.

(AllHipHop News) Escobar Restaurant and Tapas customers will have to wait a little bit longer before they can dine at their locations again.

2 Chainz is the co-owner of two Atlanta restaurants, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, with Snoop Dillard.

The Atlanta restaurants temporarily shut down due to COVID-19, where sales at both locations have been down 95% and were forced to furlough around 80% of its staff.

2 Chainz and Dillard had plans to reopen the restaurants for dine-in service this Monday with new safety guidelines, but Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke to Tamron Hall on the Tamron Hall Show with an update.

The rapper informed Mayor Lance Bottoms that he will not be reopening his restaurants due to concerns of putting employees at risk during the pandemic.

“After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday. It has not officially been decided when we will start having dine-in service,” Dillard said.

While 2 Chainz and Snoop Dillard don’t have a date when their Esocbar restaurants will be open to the public again, the pair still plan to give back to the community.

They recently donated hundreds of meals to medical workers at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale. Both 2 Chainz and Dillard say more donations are on the way.

