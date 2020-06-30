AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

2020 BET Awards Draw 3.7 Million Viewers Across ViacomCBS Simulcast

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Roddy Ricch took home trophies for Best New Artist and Album Of The Year.

(AllHipHop News) For the first time ever, the 2020 BET Awards aired on BET, BET Her, and CBS. The move to present the event on both cable and broadcast television channels seemed to help the ceremony maintain its viewership from last year.

According to reports, the show drew 3.7 million total viewers. 1.6 million of those people watched the event on BET while 1.9 million tuned in on CBS. The 2019 edition amassed 3.8 million viewers across a multi-network simulcast.

In its 20th year, the BET Awards became the #1 cable awards show among the P18-49 demographic for the sixth consecutive calendar year. Additionally, the network's flagship celebration of music, sports, and acting generated 31 million views across BET Digital and 30 million views on BET Social. 

"For 20 years, the BET Awards has stood as the ultimate celebration of Black Culture on television. With all that is happening in 2020, it was crucial now more-than-ever to deliver an unforgettable show filled with powerful artistry, ingenious innovation, and compelling social commentary," said Scott Mills, President of BET. 

Mills adds, "We are incredibly grateful to the amazing artists, and our extraordinary Executive Producers, Connie Orlando and Jesse Collins, who partnered to create a celebration, unlike any other, that so powerfully reflects the heart, mind, and soul of Black Culture and Black America at this critical moment in history."

beta20-performance-highlights-8mf4
Amanda Seales

Insecure actress and stand-up comedian Amanda Seales hosted this year's BET Awards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was presented as a series of skits, artist-generated performances, and pre-recorded packages that were heavily influenced by the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Roddy Ricch, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chris Brown were among the night's big winners. Public Enemy, Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, YG, Lil Wayne, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, D Smoke, SiR, John Legend, Anderson .Paak, Jay Rock, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, and more acts performed during the three-hour program.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Wife Divorcing After Two Decades Of Marriage

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are divorcing after over 24 years of marriage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

iamArys

U.S. Post Office Unveils Hip-Hop Stamps

In collaboration with The Universal Hip Hop Museum, the United States Postal Service will release a series of stamps depicting Hip-Hop's four elements.

Maria Myraine

Pharrell Williams Taking His Culinary Expertise To France

Pharrell Williams has his eyes set on France, with the opening of a brand new eatery in the country.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Itmyturn

The Marathon Continues, So Does The Trademark Battle Between Nipsey Hussle's Family & The Crips

The late rapper's family is stuck in limbo with the Crips LLC organization over the slogan.

Maria Myraine

by

JDD

Freddie Gibbs Drags Akademiks For Claiming He Is An "Irrelevant" Rapper

The 'Alfredo' album creator suggests Ak and 6ix9ine are lovers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s "Trollz" Suffers Biggest Drop For A No. 1 Debut In Hot 100 History

The collaboration slipped over 30 positions in the rankings.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Spends A Fourth Week At No. 1, Ties The Record For 2020 Releases

"The Bigger Picture" hitmaker is one of the top-selling acts of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

Watch Jada Pinkett Smith Honor Breonna Taylor In Kentucky

Jada Pinkett Smith was on hand to address a crowd in Kentucky last week, in a rally for slain EMT worker Breonna Taylor.

AllHipHop Staff

Kendrick Lamar Makes History With 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Spending 400 Weeks On Billboard 200

K. Dot has the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album of all time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)