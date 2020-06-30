2020 BET Awards Draw 3.7 Million Viewers Across ViacomCBS Simulcast

Roddy Ricch took home trophies for Best New Artist and Album Of The Year.

(AllHipHop News) For the first time ever, the 2020 BET Awards aired on BET, BET Her, and CBS. The move to present the event on both cable and broadcast television channels seemed to help the ceremony maintain its viewership from last year.

According to reports, the show drew 3.7 million total viewers. 1.6 million of those people watched the event on BET while 1.9 million tuned in on CBS. The 2019 edition amassed 3.8 million viewers across a multi-network simulcast.

In its 20th year, the BET Awards became the #1 cable awards show among the P18-49 demographic for the sixth consecutive calendar year. Additionally, the network's flagship celebration of music, sports, and acting generated 31 million views across BET Digital and 30 million views on BET Social.

"For 20 years, the BET Awards has stood as the ultimate celebration of Black Culture on television. With all that is happening in 2020, it was crucial now more-than-ever to deliver an unforgettable show filled with powerful artistry, ingenious innovation, and compelling social commentary," said Scott Mills, President of BET.

Mills adds, "We are incredibly grateful to the amazing artists, and our extraordinary Executive Producers, Connie Orlando and Jesse Collins, who partnered to create a celebration, unlike any other, that so powerfully reflects the heart, mind, and soul of Black Culture and Black America at this critical moment in history."

Amanda Seales

Insecure actress and stand-up comedian Amanda Seales hosted this year's BET Awards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was presented as a series of skits, artist-generated performances, and pre-recorded packages that were heavily influenced by the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Roddy Ricch, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chris Brown were among the night's big winners. Public Enemy, Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, YG, Lil Wayne, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, D Smoke, SiR, John Legend, Anderson .Paak, Jay Rock, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, and more acts performed during the three-hour program.