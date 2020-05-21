AllHipHop
2020 BET Awards To Take Place With Artist-Generated Content

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering, and entertaining moments."

(AllHipHop News) Black Entertainment Television is moving forward with its annual BET Awards. The 2020 edition is taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the network is relying on "an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content" to present the showcase.

"The BET Awards are a seminal event - the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, President of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment, and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020."

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards as well as the 40th anniversary of Black Entertainment Network. Connie Orlando, EVP Specials - Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, is overseeing the 2020 show.

“At BET, we place the health and safety of attendees, staff, vendors, and partners first, which is why the biggest night in black entertainment will go on implementing this innovative production direction,“ said Orlando. “For the past twenty years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering, and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades.” 

The 2020 BET Awards are scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at 8 pm ET. The official nominations for the 2020 BET Awards will be announced on a later date. BET’s three-day BET Experience will not take place this year and will return in 2021. All VIP packages sold to date will be available for a refund. 

