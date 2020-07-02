2020 Hip Hop Film Festival To Honor Ice Cube With The G.O.A.T. Award

Omari Hardwick will receive a special accolade as well.

(AllHipHop News) The 5th Annual Hip Hop Film Festival is going digital this year. From August 6 to August 9, HHFF will present film screenings, virtual DJ battles, Master Cyphers, and more online.

“We rock on any block regardless of what’s going on in the world and have always represented for the culture. We offer year-round programming for filmmakers and I’m excited to offer more resources to more filmmakers through this year’s festival,” said HHFF founder CR Capers.

Hip Hop Film Festival’s G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) Award will honor the legacy of rapper/actor/producer O'Shea "Ice Cube" Jackson (Boyz n the Hood, Friday). Omari Hardwick (Power, Sorry to Bother You) will receive this year’s Icon Living Award for his contributions to the industry.

In addition, the festival hands out "BEST of the FEST" awards in over 21 categories including Best Feature, Best Documentary, and Best Web Series. Over 200 filmmakers from around the world will screen their stories representing drama, sci-fi, action, thriller, and other genres.

The 5th Annual Hip Hop Film Festival will stream as a series of live events produced through 247films.tv. Revolt Networks will also air the event on July 24.