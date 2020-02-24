AllHipHop
2020 NAACP Image Awards Crown Lizzo & Beyoncé As The Night's Big Winners

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rihanna was present to accept a Special Award.

(AllHipHop News) The 51st NAACP Image Awards were held on Saturday night at the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium in California. The over 100-year-old civil rights organization honored Black excellence in music, movies, television, and more.

R&B/Pop singer Lizzo was named Entertainer Of The Year over Angela Basset, Billy Porter, Regina King, and Tyler Perry. Lizzo also won Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for "Juice." Lil Nas X won Outstanding New Artist, and Bruno Mars won Outstanding Male Artist.

Beyoncé racked up with trophies. Queen Bey won Outstanding Album (Homecoming: The Live Album), Outstanding Song – Traditional ("Spirit"), Outstanding Song – Contemporary ("Before I Let Go"), Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration ("Brown Skin Girl"), Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album (The Lion King: The Gift), and Outstanding Female Artist. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé also won Outstanding Variety Show.

In other TV categories, When They See Us won Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special, Red Table Talk won Outstanding Talk Series, and Rhythm + Flow won Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show. 

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson won Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series (Power), Kelly Rowland won Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series (American Soul), Jada Pinkett Smith won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special (Red Table Talk), and Jordan Peele won Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Us).

Special Awards were also handed out at the ceremony. Entertainment icon Rihanna received the President’s Award, U.S. Congressman John Lewis received the Chairman's Award, and Brigadier General Charles E. McGee received the Key of Life Award.

To see the full list of winners for the 51st NAACP Image Awards visit naacpimageawards.net.

