21 Savage Backs Lil Baby Blasting Walmart Over Selling Fake Pendants

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

An "iced out" Savage Gang necklace set is apparently being sold for $40.

(AllHipHop News) On Monday, Lil Baby took aim at retail store Walmart. The Atlanta rapper had a problem with fraudulent 4PF pendants being sold on the corporation's website. 

Fellow Atlanta native 21 Savage took to Instagram to back Lil Baby. 21 also uploaded an image of a fake "Savage Gang" necklace set that seemed to be on sale at Walmart.com too.

The I Am > I Was album creator even joked about potentially gaining ownership of a Walmart in the future through a lawsuit. 21's IG Story post was captioned, "@lilbaby_1 We finna own 1 😂😂😂😂."

While 21 Savage offered a lighthearted response to the bogus chains, Baby's initial reaction was more straightforward. The Quality Control Music rhymer tweeted, "Walmart got me [f*cked] up."

