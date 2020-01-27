21 Savage Celebrates Winning His First Grammy Award With His Mother

(AllHipHop News) Last year, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph missed the 2019 Grammy Awards because he was detained by ICE officials in Georgia. This year, the rap star better known as 21 Savage is officially a Grammy winner.

21 Savage won Best Rap Song for "A Lot" during the premiere ceremony which took place before the televised main ceremony. The UK-born, Atlanta-raised rhymer later celebrated his triumph by posting photos with his mother.

"Big 4L thank you mama for making me and thank the @recordingacademy who would of ever thought...yessirskiiii!!!!!" wrote Savage on Instagram.

"A Lot" also earned Dreamville leader J. Cole his first career Grammy after 12 nominations throughout his career. The song is currently certified 3x-Platinum by the RIAA, and the record's music video surpassed 200 million views on Youtube.