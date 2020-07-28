AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

21 Savage Offers Megan Thee Stallion Public Support After Tearful Video Goes Viral

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Hot Girl was reportedly listed as a "victim" from the beginning, but that didn't stop some people from trolling her about the incident.

(AllHipHop News) There are still a lot of questions surrounding the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg took to Instagram to offer some of her side of the story.

The "Savage" rapper quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter as her IG footage went viral. In the video, Meg fought back tears as she talked about still dealing with her mother's 2019 death and allegedly getting shot in her feet on July 12.

Over the last few weeks, Thee Stallion became the punchline of many jokes online. Hip Hop artists like 50 Cent and Cam'ron posted memes making fun of the apparent domestic violence victim. 50 later apologized. 

One fellow rap star took a different approach. Atlanta's 21 Savage tweeted a positive message to the Houston native. On Monday night, he wrote, "Wish I could give Megan a hug praying for you ❤️." 

On the night of the Los Angeles shooting, Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. The Quarantine Radio host has not spoken publicly about the situation, and Megan has yet to confirm that Lanez is the person that shot her that night.

"It's not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn't ready to speak. That's not no sh*t you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about," said Thee Stallion during her IG Live session. "That's a lot of y'all's motherf*cking problem. Y'all take y'all whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a f*cking diary. That's not me."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Battle Rapper LB da Boss Missing After Capsizing In Lake

According to various social media posts made by Norristown rapper Bill Collector and other fans, fellow emcee LB da Boss has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jermaine Dupri Left Devastated After Artists Reject Charity Song

Superstar producer Jermaine Dupri explained how a few rejections from some big-name artists have inspired him to continue making a song for charity.

AllHipHop Staff

Florida Rapper 9lokknine Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder

9lokknine faces new charges after a shooting incident in Orlando.

Maria Myraine

by

melexchi

August Alsina Earns Highest Debuting Entry On R&B Songs Chart With "Entanglements"

The "Drag Rap" sampling single breaks onto Billboard.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Puma Announces J. Cole's The RS-Dreamer Signature Sneaker

"You can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Remains At No. 1 For A Seventh Week

Breezy and Thugger climb into the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Surpasses Madonna For Most Top 10 Hits In Hot 100 History

Congratulations to Drizzy for breaking another record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ciara And Russell Wilson Reveal First Pics Of Baby Boy Win Wilson

Break out the balloons, streamers, and confetti! One of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples has welcomed another life into the world.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lupe Fiasco Talks Designing Ahmaud Arbery Commemorative Shoes With Virgil Abloh

The two Illinois natives teamed up on the 'House' EP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Anousheh

Fivio Foreign: I Was Mad Pop Smoke's Suspected Killers Got Locked Up

The Columbia recording artist says he wants the alleged gunmen on the street.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed