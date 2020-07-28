21 Savage Offers Megan Thee Stallion Public Support After Tearful Video Goes Viral

The Hot Girl was reportedly listed as a "victim" from the beginning, but that didn't stop some people from trolling her about the incident.

(AllHipHop News) There are still a lot of questions surrounding the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg took to Instagram to offer some of her side of the story.

The "Savage" rapper quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter as her IG footage went viral. In the video, Meg fought back tears as she talked about still dealing with her mother's 2019 death and allegedly getting shot in her feet on July 12.

Over the last few weeks, Thee Stallion became the punchline of many jokes online. Hip Hop artists like 50 Cent and Cam'ron posted memes making fun of the apparent domestic violence victim. 50 later apologized.

One fellow rap star took a different approach. Atlanta's 21 Savage tweeted a positive message to the Houston native. On Monday night, he wrote, "Wish I could give Megan a hug praying for you ❤️."

On the night of the Los Angeles shooting, Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. The Quarantine Radio host has not spoken publicly about the situation, and Megan has yet to confirm that Lanez is the person that shot her that night.

"It's not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn't ready to speak. That's not no sh*t you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about," said Thee Stallion during her IG Live session. "That's a lot of y'all's motherf*cking problem. Y'all take y'all whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a f*cking diary. That's not me."