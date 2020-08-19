AllHipHop

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) Shéyaa Bin "21 Savage" Abraham-Joseph's Leading By Example Foundation partnered with Chime, Juma.org, Black Voters Matter, and M.O.B.B. (March On Ballot Boxes) to present the “Issa Back 2 School Drive." The fifth edition of the charitable effort adhered to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In conjunction with Chime and Juma, Savage provided local students and their families with laptops and free wifi. The attendees were also gifted backpacks filled with school supplies, financial literacy toolkits, and face masks.

Black Voters Matter Fund and M.O.B.B. assisted in helping people over the age of 18 to register to vote. Contactless voter registration was provided as well as paper registration forms for those without official Georgia identification.

“Issa Back 2 School Drive" is an extension of 21 Savage's years-long commitment to community building and philanthropic endeavors. Previously, the Grammy winner made a $25,000 donation to the #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund which was established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic caused 21 Savage to take his Financial Literacy Campaign with Get Schooled online with the launch of the national “Bank Account at Home” in July. The Chime x 21 Savage initiative offered free financial literacy lessons to youth across the country.

Photo Credit: Prince Williams

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

City Girls Address Dealing With Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Stans On Social Media

JT and Yung Miami speak on the rumors involving their "Twerk" collaborator.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

ariezblog

EXCLUSIVE: Jam Master Jay Murdered By Close Associates

Twenty years later, two men have been arrested for killing Jam Master Jay in a drug-deal gone bad.

GrouchyGreg

realest357

Stormzy Donates $650,000 To Help Disadvantaged Students

Stormzy gave up some serious cash to help students in the U.K. as he pushes for racial equality in the U.K.

AllHipHop Staff

CHARTER

Common Launches New Self-Help Series

Common is looking to help out his fans with a new show featuring mental health wellness advice.

AllHipHop Staff

ariezblog

Jam Master Jay's Killers Could Face The Death Penalty

The two men accused of executing Jam Master Jay almost 20 years ago, could face the death penalty for their roles in the murder.

AllHipHop Staff

$MKingpin

Master P Steps Up To Fund Funeral For Slain 3-Year-Old

Master P is stepping up to the plate to assist a grieving family after their 3-year-old was killed in Kentucky.

Kershaw St. Jawnson