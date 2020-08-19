21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) Shéyaa Bin "21 Savage" Abraham-Joseph's Leading By Example Foundation partnered with Chime, Juma.org, Black Voters Matter, and M.O.B.B. (March On Ballot Boxes) to present the “Issa Back 2 School Drive." The fifth edition of the charitable effort adhered to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In conjunction with Chime and Juma, Savage provided local students and their families with laptops and free wifi. The attendees were also gifted backpacks filled with school supplies, financial literacy toolkits, and face masks.

Black Voters Matter Fund and M.O.B.B. assisted in helping people over the age of 18 to register to vote. Contactless voter registration was provided as well as paper registration forms for those without official Georgia identification.

“Issa Back 2 School Drive" is an extension of 21 Savage's years-long commitment to community building and philanthropic endeavors. Previously, the Grammy winner made a $25,000 donation to the #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund which was established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic caused 21 Savage to take his Financial Literacy Campaign with Get Schooled online with the launch of the national “Bank Account at Home” in July. The Chime x 21 Savage initiative offered free financial literacy lessons to youth across the country.

Photo Credit: Prince Williams