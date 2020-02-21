AllHipHop
22Gz On Pop Smoke's Death: All Beef Aside, I Feel Sorry For Boy

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Atlantic recording artist tells his followers to keep negative comments to themselves.

(AllHipHop News) Reactions to the February 19 murder of Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson are still pouring in from other rappers. One of the latest people to express their thoughts on Pop's death is fellow Brooklyn Drill artist Jeffrey "22Gz" Alexander.

"All beef aside, I feel sorry for boy. This type of stuff is the reason I move with who I move with and move the way we move. Becoming another casualty isn’t that plan for any of us. Sleep in peace to homie. May his family find peace in all of this madness," tweeted 22GZ on Thursday afternoon.

The representative of Kodak Black's Sniper Gang also tweeted, "Idk about y’all. But I’m about growth and development. Not dissing black men who die from senseless violence. So please keep the negative comments to yourself please! #FreeKodak."

Last year, Pop Smoke and 22Gz were among the five acts that were barred from performing at the Rolling Loud New York festival. The New York Police Department reportedly requested event organizers to remove Pop, 22, Don Q, Sheff G, and Casanova from the fest's lineup over “public safety concerns." 

