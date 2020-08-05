42 Dugg Arrested In Michigan For Fleeing Police Officers

The "We Paid" rhymer is facing up to 5 years in prison, a $1,000 fine, and a 1-year suspension of his license.

(AllHipHop News) Dion "42 Dugg" Hayes was booked into custody in Oakland County, Michigan on August 3. The Detroit-raised rapper was arrested on a third-degree felony charge for allegedly fleeing from law enforcement two months ago.

According to reports, cops attempted to pull over a 2020 Chevy Tahoe for running a stop sign back on June 5. Officials claim the vehicle initially stopped but then drove away when an officer approached the SUV.

Detectives were able to identify Hayes as the driver of the car by reviewing surveillance video. Apparently, the apprentice of Lil Baby and Yo Gotti was driving a Hertz rental that was listed under a local promoter's name who works with the Young and Turnt mixtape creator.

42 Dugg was released from the Oakland County jail on August 4 around 5:55 pm after posting a $20,000 bond. His conditional release includes wearing a GPS ankle monitor. He is expected to be in court next week.

Earlier this year, 42 Dugg was arrested on a federal gun charge. The ATF received an anonymous tip about the 25-year-old firing a weapon inside a gun range in Atlanta. Hayes is reportedly not allowed to be in possession of a gun due to carjacking and firearm convictions from 2010.

42 Dugg and Lil Baby's "We Paid" single peaked at #10 on the Hot 100 chart last month. The song's music video has racked up over 100 million views on YouTube since it was published on May 6.