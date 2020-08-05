AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

42 Dugg Arrested In Michigan For Fleeing Police Officers

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "We Paid" rhymer is facing up to 5 years in prison, a $1,000 fine, and a 1-year suspension of his license.

(AllHipHop News) Dion "42 Dugg" Hayes was booked into custody in Oakland County, Michigan on August 3. The Detroit-raised rapper was arrested on a third-degree felony charge for allegedly fleeing from law enforcement two months ago.

According to reports, cops attempted to pull over a 2020 Chevy Tahoe for running a stop sign back on June 5. Officials claim the vehicle initially stopped but then drove away when an officer approached the SUV.

42 Dugg

Detectives were able to identify Hayes as the driver of the car by reviewing surveillance video. Apparently, the apprentice of Lil Baby and Yo Gotti was driving a Hertz rental that was listed under a local promoter's name who works with the Young and Turnt mixtape creator.

42 Dugg was released from the Oakland County jail on August 4 around 5:55 pm after posting a $20,000 bond. His conditional release includes wearing a GPS ankle monitor. He is expected to be in court next week.

Earlier this year, 42 Dugg was arrested on a federal gun charge. The ATF received an anonymous tip about the 25-year-old firing a weapon inside a gun range in Atlanta. Hayes is reportedly not allowed to be in possession of a gun due to carjacking and firearm convictions from 2010.

42 Dugg and Lil Baby's "We Paid" single peaked at #10 on the Hot 100 chart last month. The song's music video has racked up over 100 million views on YouTube since it was published on May 6.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

LL Cool J, Run-DMC & Salt-N-Pepa To Take Part In DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic' Livestream

The star-studded event is being presented in association with Rock The Bells.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Twitter Permanently Suspends Talib Kweli For Repeated Rules Violations

The rapper/podcaster reacts to being canceled on the app by accusing Maya Moody of being a hypocrite.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

G Herbo & Audiomack Launch "Swervin’ Through Stress" Mental Health Program

The partnership with InnoPsych and NAMI will provide resources for Black youth.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Roc Nation Establishes School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment At Long Island University

A Hope Scholarship program will provide debt-free education for 25% of enrolled students.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Queen Naija Admits She Was Ignorant For Comments About “Nappy Headed" Girls

The singer-songwriter drops a Teyana Taylor-directed music video for "Pack Lite."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Rapper FBG Duck Murdered In Chicago Drive-By Shooting

RIP FBG Duck! The rapper was known to keep it real and fans are in mourning.

AllHipHop Staff