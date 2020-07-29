42 Dugg Warns Fans About Pulling Up On Him: "Please Stop That Sh*t"

Lil Baby's protégé suggests his security may misinterpret people's intentions.

(AllHipHop News) With the many unfortunate incidents that have caused Hip Hop artists to be injured or killed, it should not be surprising that a rapper wants to be cautious while out in public. Even if that means he or she cannot be more personable with fans.

Detroit's 42 Dugg made that point to his 1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. The Young and Turnt creator posted a message on his IG Story which explained why he may not always be so open to having his picture taken.

Dugg wrote:

If you see one of my cars or you think you seen me I'll appreciate if you don't pull up on the side of me and roll your window down, it's just not safe we can't guess that you finna pull ah phone out, I'm not on no boujee sh*t or it's not that ion wannna be on camera, but I got security with me at all times and when he see ah mufucka pull up tryna chase me down he automatically think it's something else so can y'all please stop that sh*t man.

2020 has been a breakout year for 42 Dugg. After signing with Lil Baby's 4PF and Yo Gotti's CMG in 2019, this year saw the 25-year-old neophyte earn his first Top 10 hit. Dugg and Baby's "We Paid" peaked at #10 on the Hot 100 chart in July.

However, the Midwesterner born Dion Hayes also had a run-in with the law in 2020. 42 Dugg was arrested on a federal gun charge on March 9. The rising rapper was released from jail on March 17.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received an anonymous tip about Hayes firing a weapon inside an Atlanta gun range. He is reportedly not allowed to possess a firearm due to carjacking and felony firearms possession convictions from 2010.