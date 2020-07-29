AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

42 Dugg Warns Fans About Pulling Up On Him: "Please Stop That Sh*t"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby's protégé suggests his security may misinterpret people's intentions.

(AllHipHop News) With the many unfortunate incidents that have caused Hip Hop artists to be injured or killed, it should not be surprising that a rapper wants to be cautious while out in public. Even if that means he or she cannot be more personable with fans.

Detroit's 42 Dugg made that point to his 1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. The Young and Turnt creator posted a message on his IG Story which explained why he may not always be so open to having his picture taken.

Dugg wrote:

If you see one of my cars or you think you seen me I'll appreciate if you don't pull up on the side of me and roll your window down, it's just not safe we can't guess that you finna pull ah phone out, I'm not on no boujee sh*t or it's not that ion wannna be on camera, but I got security with me at all times and when he see ah mufucka pull up tryna chase me down he automatically think it's something else so can y'all please stop that sh*t man.

IMG_6220

2020 has been a breakout year for 42 Dugg. After signing with Lil Baby's 4PF and Yo Gotti's CMG in 2019, this year saw the 25-year-old neophyte earn his first Top 10 hit. Dugg and Baby's "We Paid" peaked at #10 on the Hot 100 chart in July.

However, the Midwesterner born Dion Hayes also had a run-in with the law in 2020. 42 Dugg was arrested on a federal gun charge on March 9. The rising rapper was released from jail on March 17.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received an anonymous tip about Hayes firing a weapon inside an Atlanta gun range. He is reportedly not allowed to possess a firearm due to carjacking and felony firearms possession convictions from 2010.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Files To Be On New Jersey Ballot For President

Will the Garden State allow Ye on the presidential ballot as a candidate or will someone through a curveball to the Good Music emcee?

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jam Master Jay's Daughter Opens Black-Owned Gym In Downtown Los Angeles

Jam Master Jay's daughter is following in her famous dad's footsteps and making history!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

Lil Nas X Calls For Fans To Stop Putting Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Against Each Other

The public rivalry seemed to burn out over the last year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Run The Jewels Announces New Cannabis Strain "Ooh La La"

Killer Mike and El-P are releasing their own strain of cannabis with an armora of lemon drops and fresh berries!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

BigBOOM33

Reports: Body Of Rapper LB da Boss Recovered From Lake After Tragic Drowning

Tragic news is coming out of Pennsylvania after the body of LB da Boss was reportedly recovered from a lake.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Logic's First-Week Sales Projections For 'No Pressure' Skyrocket

Bobby is selling limited-edition merch that's bundled with the LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set To Take Part In 'Verzuz' Battle

Who do you think will win the hits-for-hits friendly competition?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cam'ron & Faizon Love Accuse Each Other Of Being Gay

Both men's IG page is filled with homoerotic memes and videos.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Fans Demand Tory Lanez Be Thrown Out Of The U.S.

Tory Lanez seems to be in some serious trouble - and he hasn't been charged with a crime - yet. But fans believe he shot Megan Thee Stallion and now they want him out of the country!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Facebook Deactivates Wiley's IG And Facebook Accounts Over Anti-Semitic Rant

Social media platforms are no longer tolerating platinum-selling rapper Wiley's water-shedding of insults against the Jewish community, and have made moves to protect others from his ethnically-directed hate speech.

Kershaw St. Jawnson