50 Cent Bashes Oprah Winfrey Over MSNBC Alison Morris "N-Word" Fiasco

Mike Winslow
by

50 Cent had some more words for Oprah Winfrey after an MSNBC host alleged called the Los Angeles Lakers the Los Angeles "N##gers."

(AllHipHop News) Rap star 50 Cent just called out Oprah Winfrey over her lack of response to a viral clip of an MSNBC news anchor supposedly using the "n-word" during a report on Kobe Bryant's death.

MSNBC host Alison Morris was reporting the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Sunday (January 26th) when she seemingly labeled the Los Angeles Lakers as the Los Angeles "n##gers.)

The clip caused an uproar and even launched a petition on Change.org calling on MSNBC to fire Morris.

"This is the woman who said that about kobe in my last post🤦‍♂️where the fuck is @oprah when this kind a s##t happens? i know me too is the movement but what the f##k," 50 Cent snapped after watching the clip.

50 called out Oprah last month over former tight relationship with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The rapper attacked Oprah executive producing a documentary featuring several women accusing Russell Simmons of rape.

The ensuing backlash led to Oprah backing out of the film, although she has denied she caved into pressured to step away from the documentary. Oprah cited inconsistencies in the stories of some of Simmons' accusers as the reason for pulling her support.

As for Alison Morris, she profusely apologized, and denied using the "n-word." Morris said accidentally stuttered and unfortunately combined the word "Knicks" with "Lakers."

"Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I, unfortunately, stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term," Morris said. "I apologize for the confusion this caused.Social media will not cut her any slack and have been going in on her social media accounts."

