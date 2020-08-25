AllHipHop
50 Cent, Cardi B Support Elijah Blake; Call For Cop To Be Arrested

AllHipHop Staff

Rappers Cardi B and 50 Cent are among the stars using their massive platforms to demand justice for Elijah Blake, who was shot in the back 7 times by a cop in Wisconsin.

(AllHipHop News) Stars including Cardi B, 50 Cent, and others have demanded justice for an unarmed black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Footage emerged online of the attempted arrest of Jacob Blake, 29, in the city, which shows a white officer grabbing his shirt before seven gunshots are heard - reportedly leaving the man in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

His partner, Laquisha Booker, told NBC's Milwaukee, Wisconsin affiliate, WTMJ-TV, that their three children were in the car at the time of the shooting, and the footage has sparked angry protests in the state since the video went viral.

Expressing her outrage, Cardi posted a video of the incident on Instagram, which she captioned: "Wow this is SICKENING ! I can't believe it ! What's going to be the excuse now ? They just don't give a f##k nomore ! SOMETHING MUST HAPPEN !Yooo this is insane they really not giving a f##k anymore.Lord please!"

50 Cent also shared the video on the social media site, adding: "No way what the f##k kinda law enforcement is this? Shot this man 7 times in his back, in front of his kids."

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have also both expressed their outrage over the shooting, as have former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating the incident, and the officers concerned have been placed on administrative leave.

