50 Cent Celebrates Transfer Of Infamous NYPD Inspector

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent took to Twitter to make fun of an NYPD cop who was transferred for ordering other cops to shoot at the rap star during a meeting.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent celebrated on Twitter on Wednesday after learning New York Police Department Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez, who allegedly told officers to shoot the rapper "on sight," had been transferred.

Gonzalez hit headlines last year with the alleged comments, made to his officers on June, 7th 2018, after learning the rapper was scheduled to attend a New York Police Department charity boxing match in the Bronx.

An investigation was launched into Gonzalez, who worked at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, and it was revealed earlier this month that he has now been moved to the NYPD’s Auxiliary Police Section, where officers "observe and report conditions requiring the services of the regular police" - a transfer widely considered a demotion.

The "In Da Club" star, who claimed he feared for his life following Gonzalez's threat, took to Instagram to celebrate the news, writing: "Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 precinct, They bust his ass down to auxiliary no more Strap just a flashlight and badge. LOL."

While a source said that the transfer was a "punishment" for Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the NYPD insisted the move had nothing to do with the 50 Cent scandal.

“It is inaccurate to say the inspector was transferred as a result of any issues stemming from the 50 Cent allegations,” a spokesperson said.

