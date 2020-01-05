AllHipHop
50 Cent Claims French Montana Sold Out DJ Khaled During Rick Ross Beef

AllHipHop Staff
Rap star 50 Cent and French Montana continue to attack each other on social media as their beef spins out of control.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent wasted no time in responding to a bunch of insults from French Montana this weekend.

The pair's beef started after 50 Cent copped a black and blue 2020 Bugatti Chiron.

A few days later, French Montana stunted on the Gram with his own 2010 Bugatti Veyron, which set 50 Cent off and has since become a major issue between the two rappers.

50 has accused French of leasing an old 2008 Bugatti, while French Montana struck back by dragging Eminem into the beef with an alleged picture of the G-Unit boss smooching the Detroit rapper.

Today (January 5th) 50 was at it again. This time, 50 pulled a clip of an interview between podcaster Premium Pete and Bronx street legend/terror squad legend "Pistol" Pete.

During the interview, Pete pretty much trashes French Montana. Pete claims French was scared and paranoid when he shot his famed "Cocaine City" DVDs, and that he used to wear fake, flashy jewelry.

"You know pete ain’t got no reason to lie, this is back when Wrench was giving me Khalid’s mother on tape sleeping. He switch sides a lot he a sucker,that’s why the Dream Chasers beat his ass. 😟oh yeah when you gonna do something about that. LOL I know you get so busy," 50 Cent wrote.

50 was referencing an infamous video entitled "A Psychic Told Me," where the rapper narrates a poem taking credit for damaging Khaled's property while referencing his mother.

"Your tires got stabbed out...now you know I know where you be...I know where your momma house at, now look you can see...I know where your momma work at, now look at her sleep..."

As proof, the video shows Khaled's mom's address and unbelievably, showcases his mother sleeping at work, while being surrounded by G-Unit members.

