AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

50 Cent Could Face Lawsuit For Making Fun Of NYPD Cop On Instagram

Kershaw St. Jawnson

50 Cent still has beef with a disgraced police officer who once ordered his officers to shoot and kill the rapper on sight.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent is getting sued over a domestic violence claim, but it is not what you think, because the rapper did not do anything violent to anyone at all.

It is quite the opposite.

Monday night, 50 made a post on his personal Instagram accusing NYPD Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez of beating his wife.

While the post has been deleted, 50 Cent allegedly wrote in the caption: “He caught a DV domestic violence case he punched his wife in the face.”

According to the NYPost it is a claim that Gonzales has unequivocally denied and now Gonzales wants to sue for defamation of character.

Damn Daniel! What is the root of all of this?

50 and Gonzales have not liked each other for a minute, dating back to when the cop worked at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park.

During a meeting in June of 2019, instructed his cops to shoot 50 Cent "on sight” during their daily role call, according to sources.

The officer received backlash but did not lose his job. Instead, he was demoted not too long ago. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Says Pre-Trial Detention Too Long; Motions For Release

Ralo says he's been locked up way too long and now he's telling the judge he will be a law-abiding citizen and hold down a job if he's granted him freedom.

Nolan Strong

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheQueen

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He's At Risk Of Dying As Coronavirus Spreads In New York Prisons

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is at risk of dying if he's not released from prison and sent home immediately as the coronavirus spreads throughout the New York prison system.

GrouchyGreg

by

wefbee

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Loses Attempt To Get Out Of Prison Over Coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be forced to serve out his entire prison sentence, despite his fear of catching the coronavirus while he's locked up in New York.

GrouchyGreg

by

HotShotty

Jussie Smollett Jokes About Being "Quarantined" Since "Hate Crime"

Jussie Smollett belted out a Stevie Wonder song and joked about how long he's been in self-quarantine mode since he was accused of faking his own hate crime over a year ago.

AllHipHop Staff

Idris Elba Responds To Cardi B's Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

Idris Elba calls "BS" on Cardi B's analysis of coronavirus and celebrity.

illseed

Big Sean Drops Trailer For "Detroit 2" To Celebrate Birthday

His fifth studio album, "Detroit 2," will be named after his hometown, which is more than just a city, it's a mentality.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Coronavirus Kills Afro-Jazz Legend Who Sued With Michael Jackson And Rihanna

A legendary jazz artist who allegedly Michael Jackson one of his most memorable song hooks has died from the coronavirus at age 86.

AllHipHop Staff

Alicia Keys Enlists Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama For Audiobook

Alicia Keys has an A-list lineup for her upcoming audiobook "More Myself: A Journey."

AllHipHop Staff