50 Cent Could Face Lawsuit For Making Fun Of NYPD Cop On Instagram

50 Cent still has beef with a disgraced police officer who once ordered his officers to shoot and kill the rapper on sight.

50 Cent is getting sued over a domestic violence claim, but it is not what you think, because the rapper did not do anything violent to anyone at all.

It is quite the opposite.

Monday night, 50 made a post on his personal Instagram accusing NYPD Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez of beating his wife.

While the post has been deleted, 50 Cent allegedly wrote in the caption: “He caught a DV domestic violence case he punched his wife in the face.”

According to the NYPost it is a claim that Gonzales has unequivocally denied and now Gonzales wants to sue for defamation of character.

Damn Daniel! What is the root of all of this?

50 and Gonzales have not liked each other for a minute, dating back to when the cop worked at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park.

During a meeting in June of 2019, instructed his cops to shoot 50 Cent "on sight” during their daily role call, according to sources.

The officer received backlash but did not lose his job. Instead, he was demoted not too long ago.