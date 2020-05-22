AllHipHop
50 Cent Denies Ordering Meme Painters Beat Down

AllHipHop Staff

The G-Unit boss has cleared up growing reports he may have helped fuel an assault against a painter in Australia.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent has denied having anything to do with an assault on an Australian street artist who made an enemy out of the rapper after repeatedly spoofing him in his work.

The "In Da Club" hitmaker has been venting about the murals painted by Lushsux on social media for weeks, after having his face paired with the bodies of Tekashi 6ix9ine, U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and boxer Mike Tyson, among many others.

After spotting images of the artist's latest Tyson piece, 50 took to Instagram and fumed, "This guy need a a## whoopin bad, he still doing this s##t."

Lushsux responded by sharing a screenshot of 50's remarks, and revealed he had actually been hospitalized recently over his various artworks.

"50 seems to want some more walls (of art)?," he wrote. "Unfortunately, some 6 or 7 smooth brains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this s##t. I don't like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some haha funny you laugh now images on walls, but I guess now is a chance."

Lushsux also included a photo of himself in hospital, and admitted it wasn't the first time he has "unwillingly" had to "fight people" to defend himself and his creations.

However, he refused to let the violence stop him from continuing his funny paintings.

He added, "It's tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren't sociopathic pieces of s##t."

50 subsequently tried to distance himself from the beating, denying any responsibility.

"The artist got (punched) in the (face) that wasn't me i didn't do that," he replied in an emoji-filled post, as Lushsux claimed he didn't blame the superstar for the attack.

"I blame violent video games," the artist stated. "We gotta ban that s##t already."

