AllHipHop
Login

50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rapper 50 Cent spent well over six-figures to give his seven-year-old a Christmas he will never forget.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent spared no expense to bring some holiday joy to his 7-year-old son.

The "Power" creator decided to rent out an entire Toys-'R'-Us for his son Sire.

Fif reportedly shelled out over $100,000 to give his son a customized Christmas experience inside of a Toys-'R'-Us in New Jersey.

The general public was banned from the Toys-'R'-Us in the Westfield Garden State Plaza, which shut down so Sire could stroll through the store and get whatever he wanted alongside his proud father.

"He was in shock, walking around.he said let me get this straight I can get what ever I want?" 50 Cent said.

50 Cent even had the floors decorated with his son's image alongside the toy store's famed logo.

The rapper and his son posed with the company's mascot Geoffrey The Giraffe during the shopping spree.

Comments
Adult Website Says A$AP Rocky Has The Internet Horny Over Sex Tape
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkThey've been clowning this nigga from what I read.
Denzel Curry Announces "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle Versus J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
4
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalotfuck him with a aids dick had all that bad shit to say about nipsey now look at you ol pussyboy
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
113
Last Reply· by
gistgallery
gistgalleryhttps://gistgallery.com/wiz-khalifa-go-far/
EXCLUSIVE: Feds Worried R. Kelly Planning To Target Victims From Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
3
Last Reply· by
BQ1120
BQ1120This makes no sense. So if Kellz has an "Enterprise", why didnt the feds go after these phantom people since they are…
Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Beyonce Keeps Her Calm
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinYou don’t care how ignorant black people look or are perceived because you lack moral character. You go along with all…
Chance the Rapper, Common & Taylor Bennett Will Headline NBA All-Star 2020
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
Comment
Meek Mill Calls Out Record Labels For Offering "Slave Deals"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Sou1jah
Sou1jahThat's 100% REAL SH..! Now, Brotha Meek Mill, all you have to do now is connect with the brothers & sisters who also are…
Jay-Z Reveals His "Year End Picks 2019" Playlist Featuring Drake, DaBaby & More
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…