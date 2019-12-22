50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent spared no expense to bring some holiday joy to his 7-year-old son.

The "Power" creator decided to rent out an entire Toys-'R'-Us for his son Sire.

Fif reportedly shelled out over $100,000 to give his son a customized Christmas experience inside of a Toys-'R'-Us in New Jersey.

The general public was banned from the Toys-'R'-Us in the Westfield Garden State Plaza, which shut down so Sire could stroll through the store and get whatever he wanted alongside his proud father.

"He was in shock, walking around.he said let me get this straight I can get what ever I want?" 50 Cent said.

50 Cent even had the floors decorated with his son's image alongside the toy store's famed logo.

The rapper and his son posed with the company's mascot Geoffrey The Giraffe during the shopping spree.