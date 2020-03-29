50 Cent Explains Why Put "For Life" On TV Instead Of Film

50 Cent pushed for the new series to be told in depth a series rather than a movie.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent’s new show on ABC "For Life" is loosely based on the life of Isaac Wright Jr, an inmate who was wrongfully convicted on drug charges and sentenced to 70 years to life in prison.

Wright Jr. went on to study law and obtain his degree behind bars and eventually defended and represented himself to freedom.

Starring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the rapper, actor, and mogul also executive produced and stars in the series as Cassius Dawkins.

Fif spoke to the Chicago Tribune about his role in the series and the powerful story within the show.

50 Cent chose to tell the story in a series, rather than a film because it wouldn’t give enough time to tell the account in depth.

“A feature would have only given me two hours to explain the journey,” he stated. “How do you explain it? The man learns law under circumstances where the system itself is criminal — this already gives us a procedural show that you haven’t seen before.”

50 proceeded to explain how unique Wright Jr.’s story is and how strong the attorney is.

Issac stated when asked about his story being told on television, “There was a period where this was not something I wanted. From the day I got out, it was an evolutionary process…”. He continued, “But as time went by and I finished law school, it became clear to me that I needed a platform. For those people that I cannot reach out and help, this show is my tentacles.”

Wright Jr.’s character, Aaron Wallace is played by Nicholas Pinnock. The series airs Tuesday nights on ABC at 10/9c.