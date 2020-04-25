50 Cent Files Lien Against Teairra Mari In Quest For His Money

50 Cent needs Teairra Mari to cough up some money and needs her to off her debt to him ASAP.

(AllHipHop News) Why 50 Cent so petty?

What is it this time? His oldest son and him beefing? Nope … that’s not it. Is he petty because he won’t battle Ja Rule on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz battle series? Nah… that’s petty… but that’s not it.

Rotimi? Michael Blackstone? Floyd Mayweather?

None of them. This time 50 Cent is sprinkling his petty dust all over R & B singer, Teairra Mari.

Remember this little legal tiff they had, where the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood" star sued him for sharing an explicit tape of her and her ex-boyfriend on Instagram?

She did not win that case, but 50 sure did. The judge ruled that Mari should play the “Get Rich or Die” rapper a total of $30,000 in legal fees.

If you follow Teairra Mari’s storyline on the reality show, you know she really doesn’t have any money.

But 50 and his team of attorneys say something different.

They have filed a lien against Mari’s assets and property in an attempt to collect on a judgment she refuses to pay.

Apparently, 50 has seen Teairra Mari moving and shaking on the gram and across the TV screen and believes now she has something to contribute to her debt, a debt that has increased $10,000 since 2018.