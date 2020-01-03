50 Cent & French Montana Trade More Jabs On Social Media

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent and French Montana are currently beefing on Instagram over a vehicle that most people can't even afford to buy. The exchange began when French posted a picture of his Bugatti, and 50 complained that the car was a 2008 model.

Days later the two New York City-bred rap stars are still going back and forth on the social media platform. Fiddy posted two clips of him speaking about French's Bugatti, and he accuses his rival of needing five years to pay off the expensive automobile.

"😳you playing my old CD again hun! 😆💿 POWER returns in 3 days," wrote 50 in the caption of the first vid. He came back to IG to add, "🤭I just got the papers don’t ever in ya life play with me🤔he got a f*cking 60 month loan on a 08 🤦‍♂️ n!gga it will be 2025 when you out that car."

French responded by uploading an old photo of 50 Cent appearing to kiss Eminem in the lips. The "Writing on the Wall" rhymer expressed, "BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59 😂 COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR 😂 look at my dawg Kay slay face lol."