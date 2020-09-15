50 Cent Has New Series About Veteran Black Female Sports Agent Coming Starz

50 Cent continues to dominate television with two more shows being announced on Starz.

(AllHipHop News) Rap music used to be everything to young emcees that had microphone fiend dreams.

That was until a Queens hustler named Russell Simmons showed the world that being a Hip-Hop mogul is possible and lucrative, opening the door for artists like 50 Cent to be more than rappers — but businessmen too.

The G-Unit head and "Power" co-creator took to social media to announce that he would be working on two new series with STARZ: a drama based on Nicole Lynn’s life and an anthology based out of rap culture.

He simply stated: "New Heat coming soon."

Nicole Lynn is a Black professional sports agent — a woman in a world seeping with toxic masculinity. Lynn will serve as an executive producer on the show that will tell a fictionalized version of her life, according to Deadline.

As an agent, she represents NFL players, softball players, music acts, and has her certification for the NBA.

Lynn is also the first Black woman to represent a top NFL draft pick. The series will also have "Snowfall’s" Tash Grey as an exec producer.

The other new show is a rap-related anthology that will look at some of the most legendary Hip-Hop stories like The Game and 50 beef from the early 2000s that resulted in Jimmy Henchman being convicted in a murder for hire plot that ended with him receiving a life sentence in prison.

STARZ is the home of the "Power" series, including the franchise's latest installment, "Power Book II: Ghost."