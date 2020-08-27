50 Cent: Heterosexual Men Are The Biggest Targets Of Cancel Culture

Fiddy has been both a spreader and receiver of gay rumors over the years.

(AllHipHop News) What exactly does it mean to be "canceled" by the public for problematic or illegal actions? Does it mean that person should completely lose their livelihood? Does it mean individuals simply choose to no longer support that person? Is there ever the possibility of redemption?

The questions around cancel culture have come to a head again in recent days following the news that Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion's foot in Hollywood Hills, California. Some supporters of Megan are calling for Lanez's music career to be over.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson shared his thoughts on cancel culture during an interview with Variety. The always outspoken Hip Hop mogul appeared to reference the Megan/Tory situation in the article.

"I don’t believe I can be canceled. They gotta go to jail to get canceled, they gotta shoot a girl,” said 50 Cent. "You gotta do something extremely bad to be canceled, and I think it’s so unfair to the people that are canceled."

Additionally, he talked about what he views as a double standard. 50 offered, "If you say something about someone who chooses something different, [there are] organizations set up to start sending things around to get signatures and stuff. And tell me this, as a heterosexual male, who’s going to send things around to get signatures based on your failures? There’s no one. There’s no organization."

The Power Book II: Ghost executive producer added, "Certain demographics have been conditioned because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earliest stages. Once inferior, now they’re superior because we have no organization. The biggest target is heterosexual males in general.”

Throughout his career, 50 Cent has used homosexuality as a way to make fun of other celebrities. Fiddy has also been on the other end of gay rumors. His ex-girlfriend, Vivica A. Fox, once implied he is sexually attracted to men. Fox even called 50 a "booty snatcher" on Watch What Happens Live.