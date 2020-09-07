AllHipHop
50 Cent Hosts Posh Drive-In Screening To Launch "Power Book II: Ghost"

Mike Winslow

50 drew some well-known names to his drive-in premiere for his new series on Starz, "Power Book II: Ghost."

(AllHipHop News) Rapper 50 Cent hosted a drive-in screening for the launch of his latest TV show, "Power Book II: Ghost" over the weekend.

Fif held the premiere for "Power Book II" in the Hamptons on Saturday (September 5th), which drew a variety of notable guests who were on hand to celebrate at the socially-distant event.

50 hosted guests like Don Lemon, Christie Brinkley, John Leguizamo, Jill Rappaport, and Candace Bushnell.

"Power Book II: Ghost" debuted last night (September 6) on Starz.

This season's series stars Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Naturi Naughton and Michael Rainey Jr., who discussed the latest spin-off during an interview with AllHipHop.com.

"My father grew up with Method Man. Their neighborhoods were parallel, my dad lived in Stapleton, and Method Man lived next door," Michael Rainey revealed to AllHipHop.com. "They’re literally right next to each other so they have a history together. From that to working with him is dope. Been cool with each other, now me and him are on the same show. It’s dope, especially because we're both from Staten Island. Staten Island is the forgotten borough of New York. Us being on the show, we’re representing two people from Staten Island. We’re working, I love it."

Check out some photos from the event.

50 Cent at “Power Book II: Ghost” Premiere Drive-In Screening Event
Starz
Don Lemon at “Power Book II: Ghost” Premiere Drive-In Screening Event
Starz
1270875290
Starz
50 Cent and John Leguizamo at “Power Book II: Ghost” Premiere Drive-In Screening Event
Starz
