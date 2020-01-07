50 Cent Is After Teairra Mari's "Love & Hip Hop" Paycheck

(AllHipHop News) Teairra Mari's attempts to avoid 50 Cent are proving fruitless - and costly.

According to reports, 50 Cent is asking a judge to force the reality star to fork over a portion of her salary for starring in "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" to satisfy her debt to the rap star.

Teairra tried to sue 50 Cent for re-posting raunchy graphic images from a sex tape, which was originally posted to her own social media page.

The singer lawyered up when 50 Cent started trolling her and she lost an attempt to get a restraining order against the Queens rapper, who did nothing but ramp up his attacks.

Teairra was ordered to pay $30,000 to cover Fif's legal bill to defend himself from the lawsuit, which he labeled as a publicity stunt to promote "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."

Teairra was also sanctioned with $4,392 in penalties for stalling on giving the rap star her financial records.

50 is also trying to get another $5,295.50 out of Teairra as well.