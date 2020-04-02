AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

50 Cent & Jim Jones Trade Jabs On Social Media Over 6ix9ine & Nine Trey Bloods

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The words "informant," "rats," and "hoe" were used on IG.

(AllHipHop News) Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez is not even officially out of federal prison yet, but the contentious rapper is already involved in some drama online. This time Tekashi is not directly at fault for the social media beefing.

50 Cent and Jim Jones found themselves addressing each other on Instagram. The back-and-forth apparently began when 50 threw a shot at Jim Jones by suggesting the Dipset member was a government informant that was given clemency by the feds. 

6ix9ine testified at the federal trial of Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack that Jones was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsters. That is the New York City-based Blood sect convicted of multiple felonious charges. NTG affiliates were also accused of turning on Tekashi by kidnapping and robbing him.

Additionally, there was a recording released of Jim Jones telling now-incarcerated Nine Trey Bloods "godfather" Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones, "They going to have to violate [Tekashi 6ix9ine] because shorty is on some bullsh*t."

50 Cent wrote on Instagram:

👀😆Now individual 1 [Jim Jones] ya gonna have to tell everybody how you were on tape in court on the phone coaching Mel, to super duper violate shorty but the Feds never picked you up and the charges were Rico & conspiracy Confidential informant.

Jones then posted on his IG page:

Melly said he doin super fine. You have to watch out for these so call real ones thts routing for rats to come home and And wanna see real nighas go to jail
Any nigha th needs to try n tarnish another mans name for personal gain has to b a hoe why else would he have my d*ck so far down his throat lol 😂 pause

50 returned to Instagram in order to respond to Jones and possibly another rapper as well. Maino liked Jimmy's post about Mel Murda, and Fiddy seemed to point out the "Hi Hater" performer's apparent decision to support his current adversary.

In a new post, 50 added:

i learn something new everyday,😏see i looked out for this guy when he needed help. I made a call to get him his deal but people forget. being a good judge of character is detrimental to success and people change so you have to watch them. if you stay on point you will peep the change. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wins Early Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be back on the streets four months early because he is at a high risk of dying if he gets the coronavirus in prison.

GrouchyGreg

by

JuliaSenzs

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JuliaSenzs

Cardi B Throws “Tiger King” Joe Exotic To Lions Over N-Word Video

Belcalis no longer backs the controversial star of the popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MattBane

H.E.R. Discusses Being Compared To Prince

Apparently, Gabby got co-signs from Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Sheila E.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

EXCLUSIVE: Chuck D And Flavor Flav Are Back Together In Public Enemy After A "Great Hoax"

Chuck D reveals in exclusive new interview that the Flavor Flave "break-up" was really a social experiment about the media.

ChuckCreekmur

by

MattBane

Drake, J Cole And The Weeknd Granted Dying 11-Year-Old's Wish

Drake, J Cole and The Weeknd did their part to help a terminally ill 11-year-old fulfill his dying wish.

AllHipHop Staff

by

fkbillz

Alicia Keys Blasts Sleazy Photographer Over Uncomfortable Photoshoot

Alicia Keys says a photoshoot with a sleazy photographer left her "spirit screaming" early in her career.

AllHipHop Staff

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Opens Up About Depression

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah revealed she has been struggling with depression and anxiety since she was 11-years-old.

AllHipHop Staff

Coronavirus Ruins Taraji P Henson's Wedding

Taraji P Henson isn't taking any chances with the coronavirus, so she's decided to cancel her upcoming wedding to Kelvin Hayden.

AllHipHop Staff

John Legend Can't Identify With His Children's Privileged Upbringing

John Legend said he's working to make sure his kids don't grow up to be "a##holes" Just because their dad is rich and famous.

AllHipHop Staff