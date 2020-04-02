50 Cent & Jim Jones Trade Jabs On Social Media Over 6ix9ine & Nine Trey Bloods

The words "informant," "rats," and "hoe" were used on IG.

(AllHipHop News) Daniel "Tekashi 6ix9ine" Hernandez is not even officially out of federal prison yet, but the contentious rapper is already involved in some drama online. This time Tekashi is not directly at fault for the social media beefing.

50 Cent and Jim Jones found themselves addressing each other on Instagram. The back-and-forth apparently began when 50 threw a shot at Jim Jones by suggesting the Dipset member was a government informant that was given clemency by the feds.

6ix9ine testified at the federal trial of Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack that Jones was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsters. That is the New York City-based Blood sect convicted of multiple felonious charges. NTG affiliates were also accused of turning on Tekashi by kidnapping and robbing him.

Additionally, there was a recording released of Jim Jones telling now-incarcerated Nine Trey Bloods "godfather" Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones, "They going to have to violate [Tekashi 6ix9ine] because shorty is on some bullsh*t."

50 Cent wrote on Instagram:

👀😆Now individual 1 [Jim Jones] ya gonna have to tell everybody how you were on tape in court on the phone coaching Mel, to super duper violate shorty but the Feds never picked you up and the charges were Rico & conspiracy Confidential informant.

Jones then posted on his IG page:

Melly said he doin super fine. You have to watch out for these so call real ones thts routing for rats to come home and And wanna see real nighas go to jail

Any nigha th needs to try n tarnish another mans name for personal gain has to b a hoe why else would he have my d*ck so far down his throat lol 😂 pause

50 returned to Instagram in order to respond to Jones and possibly another rapper as well. Maino liked Jimmy's post about Mel Murda, and Fiddy seemed to point out the "Hi Hater" performer's apparent decision to support his current adversary.

In a new post, 50 added: