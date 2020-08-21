50 Cent Loses "In Da Club" Battle With Rick Ross

Rick Ross won a legal battle against his nemesis 50 Cent, who sued the Boss for rapping over "In Da Club."

(AllHipHop News) It seems that Rick Ross may have bested his industry nemesis rapper 50 Cent in a lawsuit surrounding the Maybach Music mogul’s 2015 remix of “In Da Club” … again!

Fif, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, believed that Rozay unlawfully used his name and voice on the remix, which appeared on his mixtape "Renzel Remixes."

After losing the suit the first time, the Queens rapper’s case finally made its way to the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. To his chagrin, the court upheld an earlier decision to dismiss the lawsuit.

The basis of 50’s argument is that he should have the right to his own image and likeness and that had been violated by Ross’ flipping of the song, which was used to promote his 2015 album Blackmarket.

Just last week, the Miami-based rapper taunted 50.

In regards to his upcoming Black Mafia Family series, 50 wants to use Ross’ 2010 hit, “BMF.”

During an interview, 50 Cent said: “at some point, I think that has to play in the BMF series.”

Rick Ross didn’t say “no." Instead of simply issuing a clearance for the record, the "Bawse" wanted to put 50 cent to work as his employee.

“That’s most definitely a discussion I’ma have to have,” Rick Ross told Billboard. “But him reaching out, I’ma profit off it. And that’s what it’s about with me. I told him that. He could go to Wingstop and take a picture of a 10-piece Lemon Pepper [chicken wings] and while you at it, take a picture with a Black bottle [of Belaire].”

“And if he do that and post that, I’ma really consider clearing the ‘BMF’ record for the show. Shoutout to Southwest T. So I would love to see the brothers shine, it’s not about Curtis Jackson at all.”