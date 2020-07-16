50 Cent Makes Fun Of Nick Cannon's 'Wild 'N Out' Show Getting "Canceled"

Michael Blackson jumps into Fif's IG comment section to respond.

(AllHipHop News) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is never one to pass on an opportunity to clown an adversary he beefed with in the past. Overnight, Fiddy directed his trolling assault at Nick Cannon.

The two industry prophytes engaged in a back-and-forth late last year after 50 jumped into the reignited feud between his musical mentor Eminem and Cannon. Now the G-Unit general is kicking his rival while he's down.

Cannon was hit with a firestorm of backlash after clips of him and former Public Enemy member Professor Griff speaking about Hebrew heritage went viral. The comments from the Cannon's Class podcast were viewed as anti-Semitic by members of the Jewish community.

As a result, ViacomCBS issued a statement announcing the mass media company terminated its relationship with Cannon. His Wild 'N Out television series aired on the ViacomCBS-owned channels MTV, MTV2, and VH1 throughout its 15-season run.

Some public figures, like Revolt founder Sean "Diddy" Combs, expressed support for Nick Cannon after he was essentially fired by ViacomCBS. However, 50 Cent used the moment to clown Cannon by claiming he is creating a replacement for Wild 'N Out.

"Tune into my New show Out Wild starring @michaelblackson it’s kinda like a show that got cancelled. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi," wrote the Power executive producer on Instagram.

Michael Blackson, a Wild 'N Out cast member, seemed to be in on the joke. The comedian commented on two of 50 Cent's "Out Wild" posts on Instagram. Blackson first wrote, "My agent didn't tell me about this." He also added, "I want the same deal Nick had with Viacom modasucka."

Cannon has publicly insisted that he retain "full ownership" of the Wild 'N Out brand. It is not clear if the 39-year-old television and radio personality is legally able to take the program to another network such as Diddy's Revolt.

Last night, Nick Cannon issued a lengthy apology to the Jewish community where he stated that his words during the Griff interview "reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people." While Cannon is no longer employed by ViacomCBS, the Fox network announced it will keep the "Gigolo" rapper on as the host for the popular competition show The Masked Singer.