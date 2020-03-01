50 Cent Makes Fun Of Oprah’s Fall At 2020 Vision Tour

50 Cent reacted to Oprah falling on stage with a joke.

(AllHipHop News) Oprah Winfrey had quite the tumble on Saturday during her 2020 Vision tour.

At The Forum in Inglewood, California, the mogul coincidentally fell over, as she was talking about wellness and balance.

"Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me," she said. "Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times—"

Oprah quickly exclaimed “wrong shoes” into the mic, after she regained her balance after the fall. After the event, Oprah tweeted about her fall and thanked Jennifer Lopez, who was a guest during the tour stop.

She stated, “Thank you to the astoundingly age-defiant @jlo who came to the show in this stunner & gave new meaning to the word 50.”

Oprah continued, “LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed home to ice my knee.”

Several people took to social media about the unexpected fall, including 50 Cent. Reposting the video on his Instagram page, 50 captioned it, “what the f##k happen here, michael jackson’s ghost trip her.”

The MJ joke is most likely about Oprah’s involvement in the "Leaving Neverland" documentary, which alleges the pop singer of sexual abuse.

50 Cent previously called her out and accused her of only going after black men during the “Me Too” movement.