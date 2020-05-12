AllHipHop
50 Cent, Martin Lawrence & More Celebrities React To Mike Tyson's Training Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Find out why so many IG users are commenting about the legendary prizefighter.

(AllHipHop News) 53-year-old Mike Tyson is letting the world know his hands are still lethal. The former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion posted a video to his Instagram page that had a lot of people talking.

"Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter. @smartcups #SmartCups #baddestmanontheplanet #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet," wrote Tyson in the caption of the clip. 

In the IG footage, Iron Mike is seen training like it's still the late 1980s. Several celebrities hopped in the comment section to share their reaction to seeing Tyson's current skill level. 

50 Cent posted, "👀[Mike] look like he can win another title. 🤔 wait there gotta be some more money around here." Comedian Martin Lawrence commented, "Aight guess I can scratch out any @miketyson jokes for the future. Not even gonna go there 🤣🙌🏾✊🏾."

Quavo, Wiz Khalifa, The Undertaker, Busta Rhymes, Steve Harvey, Timbaland, Murda Beatz, Stevie J, and Shaunie O'Neal were among the other "blue checks" to sound off about the "Baddest Man On The Planet." Mike Tyson's Instagram video has collected more than 6 million views in 19 hours.

