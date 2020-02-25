50 Cent Posts Meme About R. Kelly & Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter

Fiddy is back to his old ways on the Gram.

(AllHipHop News) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is an award-winning television director, but he is also a well-known internet troll. His recent Instagram post has some social media users claiming the Queens native may have gone too far with the jokes.

50 Cent uploaded a meme of accused pedophile R. Kelly and retired basketball player Dwyane Wade. In the picture, Kelly is quoted saying, "Heard you had a daughter now." The 13-time NBA All-Star responds, "U touch her I'll kill ya." 50 captioned the image, "😆LOL NOW THIS SOME FUNNY SH*T."

Over the last several weeks, Wade has been speaking out in support of his 12-year-old transgender daughter Zaya Wade. She became a major topic of discussion online. Some celebrities like Boosie Badazz and Young Thug were critical of Wade backing his child's decision to transition to a girl, while others like Cardi B publicly defended Zaya.

R. Kelly has also been a big news story for years. The self-described "Pied Piper of R & B" is facing multiple criminal cases on both the state level and federal level for alleged sex-related crimes, including child sexual exploitation and child pornography. Kelly maintains he is innocent of all charges.