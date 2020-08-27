50 Cent Producing Drama On Centered Around The "Hip-Hop Cop"

The "Hip-Hop Cop" is getting his own drama, courtesy of 50 Cent!

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent is developing a new police drama centered upon Derrick Parker, the 'hip-hop cop' who investigated the murders of Notorious B.I.G. and Jam Master Jay.

The rapper-turned-producer is in final talks with bosses at CBS All Access, who are hoping to air the series, starring T.I. as Parker.

Dallas Jackson has created the screenplay based on Parker and Matt Diehl's book "Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First 'Hip-Hop Cop'."

AllHipHop.com was the first outlet in the world to confirm the existence of the NYPD's "Hip-Hop Squad" during an interview in 2003.

The "Hip-Hop Squad" evolved into the "Rap Unit" a task force which currently investigates Hip-Hop related crimes and monitors rappers in and around New York City.

50 Cent is currently not expected to appear in the drama series.