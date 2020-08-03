50 Cent Questions Instagram Flagging His Post For Bullying & Harassment

"Ok time to take a break from IG."

(AllHipHop News) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is known to not hold back on his social media. Over the years, he has had internet spats with Ja Rule, Meek Mill, Bow Wow, Teairra Mari, and others.

Apparently, 50's recent trolling went too far for Instagram. The G-Unit leader uploaded a message from the company that claimed one of his posts violated IG's guidelines on harassment and bullying.

"I don’t understand this, why am I getting this? It says the post is removed for bullying 👀but the post is still on my page. Ok time to take a break from IG," wrote 50 Cent in the caption.

For the record, 50 continued to add images to his Instagram page, including a photo of his youngest son. He also posted several promotional posts for the Le Chemin Du Roi Brut champagne.

In a rare moment of contrition, 50 Cent did offer a mea culpa to Megan The Stallion for making fun of her getting shot during an incident involving Tory Lanez. However, that Instagram post from July 27 is no longer on 50's page.